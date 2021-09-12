ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 43490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Specifically, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

