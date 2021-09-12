B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 1348620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.98.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders sold 149,720 shares of company stock valued at $736,745 over the last 90 days.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

