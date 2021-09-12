David Smith Buys 46 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £152.72 ($199.53).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, David Smith acquired 51 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($229.21).

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

On Friday, July 9th, David Smith acquired 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £152.22 ($198.88).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 328.40 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.19. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

