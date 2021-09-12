Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.37, but opened at $31.29. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 46,484 shares trading hands.

Specifically, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

