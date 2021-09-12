Insider Buying: WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Buys £3,617.12 in Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale purchased 6,956 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £3,617.12 ($4,725.79).

Phillip Wale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Phillip Wale bought 11,000 shares of WH Ireland Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,270 ($8,191.80).

WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 55.03 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.99. The firm has a market cap of £34.15 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. WH Ireland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 59.90 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

