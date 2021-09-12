Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Raised to GBX 370

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.52.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46). Insiders bought a total of 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364 over the last ninety days.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

