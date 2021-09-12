UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,025 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

