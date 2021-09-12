UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,025 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.