Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €131.20 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €131.20 ($154.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.14.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

