B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 585.80 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

