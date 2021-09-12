Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 769 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

