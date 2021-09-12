Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Plum Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

