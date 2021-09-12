Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th

Connect Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Connect Biopharma had issued 11,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $18,500,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,696,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

