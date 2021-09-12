Nova Vision Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 15th (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Nova Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NOVVU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Nova Vision Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NOVVU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

