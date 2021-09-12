Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

