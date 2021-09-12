Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcBest Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

