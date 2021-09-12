Brokers Set Expectations for Siemens Healthineers AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

