Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

