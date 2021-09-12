Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

