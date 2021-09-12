Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.