Core & Main (CNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

