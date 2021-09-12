High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Tide stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

