Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€13.20” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.60 ($13.64).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.98 ($12.92) on Thursday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.64 and its 200 day moving average is €10.06.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

