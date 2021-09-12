adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €299.05 ($351.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €293.64. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

