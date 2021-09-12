Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

