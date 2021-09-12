Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.29.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.