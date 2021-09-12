Nord/LB Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €19.06 ($22.42) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.78 and a 200 day moving average of €20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

