ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €644.25 ($757.94).

