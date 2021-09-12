K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.