Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on G. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

