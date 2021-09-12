Ormeus Ecosystem 24-Hour Volume Tops $322,666.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $669,930.88 and approximately $322,666.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

