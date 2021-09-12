Vertcoin Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $274,484.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,740,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.