Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.64 or 0.00277092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.