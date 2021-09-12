Offshift Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,208.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $107,208.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005496 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,413.98 or 0.99996795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

