ICHI Price Hits $4.02 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00008855 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $4.71 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,180 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

