Serum (SRM) Price Hits $12.53

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00027665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $626.46 million and $1.84 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

