FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,930.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $3,930.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.