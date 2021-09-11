Shard Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

