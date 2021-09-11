BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $37.87 million and approximately $66,388.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

