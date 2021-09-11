NFTLootBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $644,100.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $644,100.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $202.19 or 0.00446195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

