Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 909,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,744. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

