Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $425.36 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $903,821.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $425.36 or 0.00939529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

