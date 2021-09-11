AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.