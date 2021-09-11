Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $52.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $34.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.99. 339,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,547. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

