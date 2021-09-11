$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,748. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 245,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,760. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

