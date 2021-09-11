Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post sales of $103.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $103.82 million. Bill.com reported sales of $46.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $479.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL traded down $12.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

