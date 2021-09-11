Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $953,343.06 and approximately $66,936.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00132904 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.