$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

