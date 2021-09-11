Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $827.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:TNL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.02. 1,236,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,904. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

