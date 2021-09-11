Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Reaches $3,476.88

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.88 and $78.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.87 or 0.99890856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

