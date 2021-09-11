OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $37,768.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

