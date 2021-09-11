PieDAO DEFI++ Price Hits $4.25 on Top Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $149.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00009389 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

